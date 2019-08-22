Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.10 N/A 3.89 23.38 Hologic Inc. 47 4.06 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Utah Medical Products Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Utah Medical Products Inc. and Hologic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Hologic Inc.’s potential downside is -0.71% and its consensus price target is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Utah Medical Products Inc. and Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 99.1% respectively. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was less bullish than Hologic Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hologic Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.