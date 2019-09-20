Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Since Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 88 8.83 N/A 3.89 23.38 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.79 N/A 0.04 63.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Utah Medical Products Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation. CRH Medical Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Utah Medical Products Inc. is currently more affordable than CRH Medical Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Utah Medical Products Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. had bullish trend while CRH Medical Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors CRH Medical Corporation.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.