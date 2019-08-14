Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Utah Medical Products Inc. has 70.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Utah Medical Products Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.90% 17.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Utah Medical Products Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. N/A 87 23.38 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Utah Medical Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Utah Medical Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 32.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Utah Medical Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.4. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Utah Medical Products Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Utah Medical Products Inc.’s peers beat Utah Medical Products Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.