Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Comparing side by side

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 86 8.11 N/A 3.89 23.38 Inogen Inc. 92 3.48 N/A 2.06 29.85

Table 1 demonstrates Utah Medical Products Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Inogen Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Utah Medical Products Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Utah Medical Products Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Inogen Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Utah Medical Products Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inogen Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Utah Medical Products Inc. and Inogen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Inogen Inc.’s average target price is $181.5, while its potential upside is 209.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Utah Medical Products Inc. and Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 0% respectively. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Inogen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. has 9.52% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.