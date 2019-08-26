Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 7.97 N/A 3.89 23.38 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.85 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Utah Medical Products Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Harvard Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Utah Medical Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares and 61% of Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. has 9.52% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.