Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Comparison side by side

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 7.98 N/A 3.89 23.38 electroCore Inc. 4 29.96 N/A -2.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Utah Medical Products Inc. and electroCore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Utah Medical Products Inc. and electroCore Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9%

The Current Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival electroCore Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. electroCore Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Roughly 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.6% of electroCore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.6% of electroCore Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. has 9.52% stronger performance while electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 8 factors Utah Medical Products Inc. beats electroCore Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.