Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Comparison side by side

Both Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 96 0.00 3.20M 3.89 23.38 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 -0.53 150.48M -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Utah Medical Products Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Utah Medical Products Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 3,326,403.33% 19.9% 17.6% Antares Pharma Inc. 4,446,939,921.39% -17.9% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Antares Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Utah Medical Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Antares Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares and 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% are Antares Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was less bullish than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Antares Pharma Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.