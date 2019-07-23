Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Its Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $929,885 as Market Value Declined; America First Investment Advisors Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $822,375 as Shares Declined

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 9.60 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15 million, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 617,689 shares traded or 58.28% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $167.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.