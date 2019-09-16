Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $347,500; Steinberg Asset Management Position in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Cut as Market Value Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, down from 94,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 154,492 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

More notable recent Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ExxonMobil to Build a New Polypropylene Plant in Baton Rouge – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 13% Yield On Qualified Dividends – No K-1, But… – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) CEO Brian Tienzo on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $106.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 187,800 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $434.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 215,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc stated it has 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Company owns 8,295 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Germain D J has 128,363 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 1.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Associate Ltd invested in 7.16 million shares or 1% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP stated it has 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Invest And Retirement Group holds 5,962 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt invested in 58,880 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,872 shares. Chatham Cap Inc holds 8,084 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 15,130 shares. 7,476 were reported by Cidel Asset. Scotia Capital Inc reported 586,359 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney to Open 25 Store-in-Store Locations at Target – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.