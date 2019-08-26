Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $40.05 Million; Quantum Capital Management Holding In Henry Schein (HSIC) Was Lifted

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 736,254 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 239,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 963,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 68,605 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 100,000 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 11,595 shares. Tiedemann Advsr has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,472 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 252,672 shares. United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability reported 6,391 shares stake. 7.82 million are held by State Street Corporation. Sei Invs reported 84,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has 5.20 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Nordea Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 423,323 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Asset One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 72,960 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 5,430 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41M shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.16% stake. 4,674 are held by Scholtz & Limited Liability. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Com stated it has 1,410 shares. Eastern Financial Bank invested in 0.22% or 19,931 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 1.42% stake. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mai stated it has 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,398 shares. Bridges Invest Inc accumulated 513,184 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Logan Cap Management has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Central Fincl Bank stated it has 1.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,079 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability invested in 231,948 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.