Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $35.93 Million as Stock Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $6.15 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 32,029 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.80M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 212,623 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 751,373 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.08 million, down from 963,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.31M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 16,800 shares to 473,700 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 187,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year's $2.15 per share. UNP's profit will be $1.71B for 17.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc by 288,191 shares to 49,569 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 18,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51 million shares, and cut its stake in BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).