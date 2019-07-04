Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Holding By $54.80 Million; Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 459,301 shares with $208.10M value, down from 580,283 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 46 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 27 decreased and sold their equity positions in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 17.04 million shares, up from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 36 New Position: 10.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.61M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $379.32 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 59.26% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for 3.23 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 493,039 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 3.41% invested in the company for 566,299 shares. The Ohio-based Fsi Group Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 418,385 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 100,704 shares traded or 106.56% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,600 activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 274,111 shares to 2.19M valued at $119.52M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. 5,648 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $2.15M on Tuesday, January 15. 3,551 shares were sold by Schwartz Eric, worth $1.35 million. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. VAN CAMP PETER also sold $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. STROHMEYER KARL had sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47 million on Tuesday, January 15. TAYLOR KEITH D had sold 2,785 shares worth $1.06 million.

