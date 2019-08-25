Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stake; Horizon Investments Has Increased By $351,036 Its Exelon Com (EXC) Holding

Horizon Investments Llc increased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 7,164 shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 38,621 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 31,457 last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $43.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) stake by 55.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.30M shares as America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.03M shares with $14.68M value, down from 2.32 million last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv now has $43.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 1.82M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $51.13’s average target is 13.93% above currents $44.88 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fincl Ser Incorporated reported 0.42% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Essex Serv Inc holds 15,646 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 2,490 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 0.05% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 4.30M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Paloma Prtnrs Company owns 51,138 shares. Coastline invested in 0.09% or 11,404 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.21% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 19,280 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 12,347 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 429,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company has 4,611 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr stated it has 15,123 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada reported 1,000 shares stake. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 6,669 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Dbx Etf Tr Xtrackers Shrt stake by 60,517 shares to 145,279 valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 11,171 shares and now owns 1,331 shares. United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) stake by 45,000 shares to 514,082 valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 82,955 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. Monster Beverage Corp New was raised too.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 9.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.