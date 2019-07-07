Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Trimmed by $37.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Its Position by $3.44 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $265.03. About 137,827 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trian Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 18.82 million shares or 10.06% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 7,702 shares. C M Bidwell And owns 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 170,385 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability holds 23,434 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And has 1.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Community Bancorp Na reported 2,458 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.94M shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,211 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0.47% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 66,234 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.24% or 907,249 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 16.57 million shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,059 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.04% stake. Chevy Chase Tru reported 1.23M shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares to 99,251 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.21M for 40.40 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014 on Monday, March 25.