Uss Investment Management LTD Stake In Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Was Lifted; Ciena (CIEN) Holding Has Boosted by De Burlo Group Inc

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 221,056 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,000 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. $371,833 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $37,780 were sold by McFeely Scott on Wednesday, January 16. $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B. 2,000 shares were sold by Rothenstein David M, worth $77,382.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 5,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,599 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.11% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Acadian Asset Ltd Co has 13,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Com holds 0.03% or 9,941 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp holds 60,660 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Inc holds 25,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,269 shares. 38,500 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cap Fund Management has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Citigroup owns 93,146 shares. 27,347 are owned by Envestnet Asset.

