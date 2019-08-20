Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Boosted as Share Price Declined; As Weibo (WB) Stock Price Declined, Korea Investment Has Cut Stake

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.10% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 9.92 million shares traded or 322.64% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 208,717 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 170,871 shares to 565,664 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.