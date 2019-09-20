Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Raised by $26.31 Million; Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) by $1.82 Million as Valuation Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 941,800 shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 269.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 346,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 474,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.38 million, up from 128,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 10.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enable Midstream declares $0.3305 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) CEO Rod Sailor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.56M shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $52.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 135,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.63M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 106,400 shares to 951,600 shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,428 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

