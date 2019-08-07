Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Cut by $54.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 4.42 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 459,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.10M, down from 580,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $520.75. About 81,374 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

