Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Bce (BCE) Has Cut by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose; Bislett Management Position In Mobile Mini (MINI) Was Upped

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 147,856 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 232,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, down from 273,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 1.42 million shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 346,200 shares to 474,800 shares, valued at $36.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $641.07 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.