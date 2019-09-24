Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Stake in Archer (ADM) by $924,000 as Share Value Declined; Salem Capital Management Lifted Borg Warner (BWA) Position by $2.84 Million as Stock Price Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 243,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 2.78 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 1.05 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Atwood And Palmer has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 410 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 7,261 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.02% stake. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 234,058 shares. Fil reported 2.17 million shares. 9,112 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pittenger Anderson has 200 shares. 5,650 are owned by Eagle Cap Mngmt Lc. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 2.03 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 2.48M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Regions Corporation invested in 0.05% or 112,887 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Big Ag wants a cut of booming fake-meat market – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Size matters. Big US farms get even bigger amid China trade war – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,400 shares to 151,600 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 32,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,100 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,450 shares to 101,717 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,299 shares, and cut its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).