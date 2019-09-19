Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Sentiment Is 1

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 2,100 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.53M shares with $266.12 million value, up from 1.53M last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $55.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 362,822 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

United Technologies Corp (UTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 584 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 582 sold and reduced stakes in United Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 667.41 million shares, down from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 54 to 48 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 537 Increased: 463 New Position: 121.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 5.72% above currents $200.71 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $19500 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21500 target in Friday, September 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bristol John W & has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Everett Harris Ca owns 1,429 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 125 shares. Heritage Investors Corp holds 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 26,492 shares. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bath Savings Tru Commerce has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,251 shares. Alpine Associates Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Estabrook Mgmt holds 6,750 shares. Two Sigma Ltd stated it has 12,242 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 402,588 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 15,991 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) stake by 10,400 shares to 75,500 valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 176,324 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Call Buying Activity in Raytheon (RTN) Highlights Upside in Shares Amid Middle East Tensions -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.89 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 22.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UTC technology chief Eremenko steps down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 10.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation for 5.33 million shares. Third Point Llc owns 6.00 million shares or 9.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Csu Producer Resources Inc. has 7.2% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The California-based Saratoga Research & Investment Management has invested 6.14% in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 3.97 million shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.14 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 692,622 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS