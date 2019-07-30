Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake; CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (CNNXF) Shorts Lowered By 98.53%

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 12,432 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18M shares with $204.55 million value, up from 2.17 million last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $51.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 1.64M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) had a decrease of 98.53% in short interest. CNNXF’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 98.53% from 47,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1235. About 31,030 shares traded. CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More important recent CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CannAmerica signs LOI with Winchester – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Midasletter.com published article titled: “CannAmerica Brands Corp (CNSX:CANA) CEO on IP Licensing Revenue Model – Midas Letter”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup June 25 – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com potcasts – cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, and Maryland. The company has market cap of $627,147. It focuses on building and maximizing the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing these brands through various distribution channels, including to dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors. It currently has negative earnings.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 239,834 shares to 963,996 valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 325,000 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Announces Tamara Ingram to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.