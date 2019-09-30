Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $52.37 Million; Valuation Declined; Family Capital Trust Co Has Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $5.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 563,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.73M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 2.38M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 3.37 million shares traded or 36.82% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Oh stated it has 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hm Payson & has 5,519 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group invested in 61 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 635 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vigilant Cap Limited Company holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Group owns 9,874 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 198,446 shares. Tiger Eye reported 80,140 shares or 4.92% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 639,203 shares. 6.23 million are held by Northern Tru. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 5,127 shares. Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

