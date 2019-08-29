Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $16.52 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $33.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 74,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 516,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.00M, down from 591,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $557.72. About 336,048 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 10.47 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09 million shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $70.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Riverpark Ltd Liability has invested 1.5% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 1,193 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 11,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 20,700 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 36,275 shares. Archon Ltd Liability owns 29,800 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 128 shares. Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.35% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Parametric Limited Com owns 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 192,371 shares. Echo Street Lc holds 175,502 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 750 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 40,674 shares. 48,842 were reported by Blackstone Gp Lp.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 1.61% stake. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fin Advantage Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,752 shares. Lincoln has 19,158 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 2.25M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested 1.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Optimum Advisors invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 44,438 shares. 115,000 are held by Alyeska Gru L P. Moreover, Salem Capital Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4.34 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 3.54M shares.

