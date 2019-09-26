Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Cae (CAE) Stake By $525,616; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Cae Inc (CAE) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 20,216 shares as Cae Inc (CAE)’s stock rose 16.16%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 6.03 million shares with $161.81 million value, up from 6.01 million last quarter. Cae Inc now has $6.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 230,850 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 104 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 sold and reduced stock positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 43.36 million shares, up from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 41 Increased: 60 New Position: 44.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.82% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 4.38M shares. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 334 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 23,478 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 12,822 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.14% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 9,162 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 24,479 shares. Nexus Mgmt reported 907,225 shares stake. Winslow Management Ltd reported 73,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications holds 0.19% or 60,078 shares in its portfolio. 5,198 were accumulated by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.04% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 637,800 shares. Geode Management invested in 302,652 shares.

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CAE receives Parity Certification from Women in Governance – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CAE to enter 15-year exclusive business aviation training services agreement with Directional Aviation Capital affiliates and acquire fifty-percent of SIMCOM – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: Target These TSX Stocks for the 2020s – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CAE Inc (CAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CAE Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 212,623 shares to 751,373 valued at $127.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 29,400 shares and now owns 86,400 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 454,035 shares traded or 55.58% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 33.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.02M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 251,255 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 1.93% invested in the company for 189,158 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America Inc. has invested 1.8% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 186,150 shares.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Thought Leaders Discuss Solar’s Success Story (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) At US$27.53? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.