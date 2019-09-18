Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding; Potbelly Has 0.58 Sentiment

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 29 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 50 reduced and sold stock positions in Potbelly Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 13.79 million shares, down from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Potbelly Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 27 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 187,800 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.56M shares with $434.00 million value, up from 2.37 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $466.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.99. About 5.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) stake by 13,300 shares to 336,500 valued at $26.69M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 92,000 shares. Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.00% above currents $178.99 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 112,767 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has declined 65.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY SEES FY ADJ EPS 37C TO 39C, EST. 36C; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – ROSENZWEIG IS A PARTNER OF PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 875,130 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in the company for 153,808 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,824 activity.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $112.66 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.