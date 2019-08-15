Uss Investment Management LTD Position in Xylem (XYL) Has Decreased by $46.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Arvest Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $15.82 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 586,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 664,202 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21 million shares, valued at $248.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.84 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 12,703 shares to 493,109 shares, valued at $170.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 135,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

