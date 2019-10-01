Uss Investment Management LTD Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM) Has Trimmed by $2.74 Million; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Raised Stake by $120.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 5.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 22.21 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.62M, up from 16.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 1.51M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 212,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, down from 236,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.39. About 310,869 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 7,432 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 657,900 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.21M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 135,407 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 245,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In owns 10,523 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 25,481 shares. Dodge Cox, California-based fund reported 22.21M shares. Tci Wealth reported 186 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centurylink Communications holds 0.43% or 49,516 shares. 161 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Llc. 662,742 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.01% or 67,067 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.82M shares to 8.86M shares, valued at $981.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 9,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.80M shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 20,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 2,372 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 201,217 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group owns 29,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 98,168 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 18,770 were accumulated by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 195,087 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 2,450 shares stake. S&T Natl Bank Pa reported 23,998 shares. 14,429 are held by Commerce Financial Bank. Blair William & Il holds 0.05% or 79,870 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 603,850 shares.

