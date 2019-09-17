Uss Investment Management LTD Position in Shaw Communications (SJR) Cut by $1.51 Million; Heritage Investors Management Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $456,720

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 23,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 75,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 495,009 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, down from 570,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 179,437 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28M for 18.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 16,800 shares to 473,700 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 54,870 shares to 70,745 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 7,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,198 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).