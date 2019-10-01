Uss Investment Management LTD Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Trimmed by $468,700; Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Cut Its Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 240,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, down from 251,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 13.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 355,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56 million, down from 360,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 725,835 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) by 12,000 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $121.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “LabCentral gets state, private funds for new biomanufacturing lab space – Boston Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.93% or 1.33M shares. Smith Salley Associate owns 103,106 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Corda Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 630,760 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,477 shares. Group Incorporated reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Baldwin Invest Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Co owns 129,020 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd invested in 45,691 shares. Morgan Dempsey Llc accumulated 137,419 shares. Iowa State Bank holds 2.41% or 125,108 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 6,500 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,859 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.55% or 41,512 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.