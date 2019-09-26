Uss Investment Management LTD Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Increased by $1.64 Million; Highland Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 149,297 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 137,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 256,634 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 366,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.55 million, up from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 6,137 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,344 shares to 75,906 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 9,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,617 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Planning holds 3.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,374 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company accumulated 305,385 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pettee Invsts has 26,957 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments invested in 0.59% or 9,845 shares. Stillwater Inv Limited invested in 0.83% or 15,140 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 0.99% or 32,618 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 14,473 were reported by Guardian Investment Management. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 14,875 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Bank & Trust Trust Mi reported 13,584 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Staley Capital Advisers holds 12,517 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank holds 0.76% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,749 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 119,445 shares to 339,856 shares, valued at $171.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,009 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,156 are owned by Comm Retail Bank. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 9,289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.13% or 61,142 shares. Quantitative Ltd Co owns 10,537 shares. Dana Inv Advisors invested in 0.14% or 28,441 shares. Cibc Asset reported 4,336 shares. American 401(K) Retirement & Savings Plan stated it has 2.67M shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 0.4% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Security Tru accumulated 225 shares. Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Korea Invest reported 300 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,166 shares stake. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 3,254 shares. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Burney holds 0.34% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) or 54,721 shares.