Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) as Valuation Rose; Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Shares Rose While Banc Funds Co Trimmed by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 91,819 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 148,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The hedge fund held 533,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 682,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Trust Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 23,867 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 17 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company owns 3,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,108 shares. Ameritas stated it has 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 299,045 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 225,477 shares. American Grp invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Brandywine Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,139 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Cornerstone has 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 6,300 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 30,728 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 56,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,020 shares.

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.58M for 12.77 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $23,628 activity. PUTNAM EUGENE S JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $7,650 on Wednesday, August 7. 112 shares were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E, worth $836. $398 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by Barber Gerald F.. WATKINS JOHN C bought $3,251 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. The insider WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK bought 4 shares worth $29.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Heritage Financial Inc. by 26,842 shares to 79,474 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN) by 7,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $228.77M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

