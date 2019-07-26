Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Research Global Investors Increased Holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by $10.40 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42 million, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.78M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 226,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.62M, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 245,989 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1.55M shares to 38 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 190,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa Adr.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $278.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 68,356 shares. Central Commercial Bank Company invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 894 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 280,954 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Crestwood Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Park National Corp Oh invested in 0.03% or 9,210 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 5,873 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 4,210 shares. Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Incorporated has invested 1.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 19,594 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 5,144 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 21,128 shares. American Assets Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

