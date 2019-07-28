Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position by $4.00 Million; Stock Value Declined; Novo (NVO) Holder Hightower Advisors Cut Its Stake by $882,908 as Share Price Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19.12 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 16,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 104,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 14/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.34 million shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $382.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.63B for 13.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.