Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $54.80 Million as Stock Rose; As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Stock Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Increased Holding by $18.96 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 459,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.10 million, down from 580,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $539.88. About 472,854 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 118.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 758,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.22M, up from 640,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 89,727 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,432 are owned by Jane Street Limited Co. Amer Intll Gru accumulated 32,206 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 467 shares. Moreover, Rivulet Capital Limited Liability Company has 18.26% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 429,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 127,880 shares. C World Wide Grp Holdings A S accumulated 2,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.17% or 1.13M shares. Marlowe Prtn LP owns 26,636 shares for 8.37% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.33% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 17,458 shares. 4,089 are held by Prelude Cap. Duff And Phelps Inv reported 51,714 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 2,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,133 were reported by Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sei Invs holds 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 89,264 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 24,300 shares to 86,450 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 128,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

