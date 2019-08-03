Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Baidu (BIDU) Holding as Shares Declined; 3M Company (MMM) Holding Held by Staley Capital Advisers Inc

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 369,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.87 million, down from 469,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 226,269 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01M, up from 220,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 56,200 shares to 49,500 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) by 4.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 13 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. 21,754 were accumulated by Motco. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 30,400 shares. Leavell Inv Management reported 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,676 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisade Asset Ltd holds 2.02% or 61,269 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 66,979 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 8,733 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 82,520 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.