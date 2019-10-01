Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Toronto (TD) Stake; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Kanawha Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.95 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 473,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.63M, up from 456,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 2.20M shares traded or 80.15% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 25,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,130 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 50,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 3.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 27,100 shares to 209,100 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares to 317,756 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.10 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.