Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 17,545 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.81M shares with $151.15M value, up from 2.79 million last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $27.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 409,727 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 294.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 28,368 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 2.20%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 38,003 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 9,635 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $5.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 665,389 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 153,836 shares. Brinker Capital owns 8,315 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 421,597 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 11.10M shares. Stevens Lp accumulated 19,839 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Putnam Fl Investment Management reported 0.12% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Magnetar Fincl Ltd invested in 0.03% or 19,201 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Icon Advisers Com holds 8,000 shares. 6,763 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Ltd. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 84,706 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. XPO Logistics has $86 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.90’s average target is 28.91% above currents $55 stock price. XPO Logistics had 17 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of XPO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, January 14. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Illinois Tool Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,235 shares to 59,750 valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 8,046 shares and now owns 132,729 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 325,000 shares to 1.32 million valued at $39.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 586,721 shares and now owns 2.03 million shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.04% or 28,475 shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc has 20,422 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 577 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Omers Administration Corporation holds 2.05M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 360,650 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.17% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Legal General Gru Pcl holds 0.06% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.58M shares. Macquarie Group owns 61,826 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 271,264 shares. 8,044 were reported by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Tobam reported 43,720 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).