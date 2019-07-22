Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Holding; AIT THERAPEUTICS (AITB) Sellers Decreased By 60% Their Shorts

AIT THERAPEUTICS INC (NASDAQ:AITB) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. AITB’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 2,000 shares previously. With 9,900 avg volume, 0 days are for AIT THERAPEUTICS INC (NASDAQ:AITB)’s short sellers to cover AITB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 16,186 shares traded. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:AITB) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) stake by 18.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 400,000 shares as Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.58 million shares with $41.00M value, up from 2.18M last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro now has $99.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 10.87M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.9671 FROM BRL1.9526; 09/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IN TALKS FOR NEW ACCORD W/DISTRIBUTORS INCLUDING BR; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil court blocks inclusion of choice oil blocks in March round; 07/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS BRL6.5B EXPORT NOTE SIGNED, BRL7.5B PRE-PAID; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora sells bonds backed by agribusiness receivables; 08/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SIGNED $4.35B REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS EXECUTIVE SAYS THAT TALKS WITH GOVT OVER SO-CALLED TRANSFER-OF-RIGHTS AREA CONTINUE, NEGOTIATING PERIOD WILL BE EXTENDED FOR 60 DAYS; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST SEEKING PROBE ON PETROBRAS FOR NATGAS; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM SEEKS LONGER-TERM NAFTA CONTRACT W/ PETROBRAS; 19/04/2018 – CONSORTIA LED BY AUSTRALIA’S MACQUARIE, UAE’S MUBADALA AND FRANCE’S ENGIE DELIVERED BIDS FOR PETROBRAS PIPELINE CO

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 37,000 shares to 38,038 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 705,776 shares and now owns 661,349 shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating.

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a single proprietary formulation of 160 parts per million of nitric oxide and delivery systems to treat respiratory infections. The company has market cap of $55.65 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes therapies against respiratory infections in acute and chronic diseases, such as severe bronchiolitis , cystic fibrosis related lung infections (CF), and non-tuberculosis mycobacterial (NTM) infections. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed two Phase II trials to treat RSV and CF related lung infections, as well as conducted a treatment for patients with CF who suffer from NTM infections.

