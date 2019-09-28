Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $35.77 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Position in Coca (KO) Decreased by $1.46 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 29,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 31,333 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, down from 60,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,601 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. First United Natl Bank Tru owns 7,565 shares. Skylands Capital Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Andra Ap invested in 24,400 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 47,205 shares. 2,600 are owned by Whitnell Company. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 2,199 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 610,397 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2,525 shares. Haverford holds 0.01% or 1,508 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank reported 36 shares stake. First Allied Advisory has 2,093 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 23,800 shares to 212,300 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,000 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Investors Ltd has invested 3.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Rech Glob owns 61.91M shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 33,845 shares. Community Fincl Gp reported 51,307 shares stake. 13,061 are held by Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Legal And General Group Public Limited owns 23.94M shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 4,835 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 378,925 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.5% or 2.21 million shares. First Personal Services reported 37,991 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 39,702 shares. Harvest Capital owns 4,341 shares. 178,806 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Cullinan Associates stated it has 4.79% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nwq Invest Com Lc invested in 787,940 shares or 0.9% of the stock.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5,540 shares to 98,929 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 25,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1.