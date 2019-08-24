Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted By $1.16 Million Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding; Wendys Company (the (WEN) Shorts Lowered By 0.4%

Wendys Company (the (NASDAQ:WEN) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. WEN’s SI was 16.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 16.28M shares previously. With 2.66 million avg volume, 6 days are for Wendys Company (the (NASDAQ:WEN)’s short sellers to cover WEN’s short positions. The SI to Wendys Company (the’s float is 7.64%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 3.74M shares traded or 44.13% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 24/04/2018 – Wendy’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 12,432 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18M shares with $204.55 million value, up from 2.17 million last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $48.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About The Wendy’s Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:WEN) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Ready to Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wendy’s (WEN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.2% in Session – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Set Tone for Wendy’s (WEN) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Gains More Than 8% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity. TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. had sold 3.00M shares worth $51.33 million on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 10 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $19.85’s average target is -5.83% below currents $21.08 stock price. Wendy’s had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc invested in 363,986 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 384,555 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 16.63M were accumulated by Blackrock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.4% or 372,621 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 872,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). D E Shaw And Communication reported 36,288 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 592,489 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 595,835 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 17,883 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 770,172 shares to 1.97M valued at $98.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 497,637 shares and now owns 583,000 shares. First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 3.84% above currents $95.66 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.