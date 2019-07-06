Uss Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); Stonebridge Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot Com (HD)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 52,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 2,650 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,215 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim reported 18,997 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. North Amer invested in 0.24% or 7,625 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0.05% or 59,026 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 7,344 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa reported 3.58% stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.37 million shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 0% or 119 shares. Eastern Retail Bank stated it has 1.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartline Invest Corp has 30,321 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Junto Cap Management Lp accumulated 302,427 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Golub Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Lc invested in 0% or 19,759 shares. Psagot Invest House has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has invested 2.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Df Dent Co Incorporated reported 137,608 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Anderson Hoagland Company holds 39,267 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 25,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 34,458 were reported by Howland Cap Llc. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,437 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Dakota Wealth reported 42,178 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 9,750 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,145 shares. 4.34M were reported by Citadel Limited Company. Scotia Capital holds 286,581 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $98.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

