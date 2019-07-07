Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Synovus Financial Trimmed Nike (NKE) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 64,945 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.72M shares with $142.95M value, up from 1.65 million last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 8.37 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp analyzed 4,802 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)'s stock declined 1.63%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 119,152 shares with $10.03M value, down from 123,954 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 0.25% or 5,069 shares. Markston Limited Liability Company reported 85,250 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 72,913 shares. Guardian Advsrs LP reported 6,728 shares. Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 314,498 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited reported 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh owns 31,391 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp has 5,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 18,195 were reported by Evermay Wealth Limited Liability. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15,289 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 366,724 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

date 2019-07-07

Synovus Financial Corp increased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 11,763 shares to 12,162 valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,437 shares and now owns 1,788 shares. Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was raised too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. On Friday, January 18 PARKER MARK G sold $12.00 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares.

date 2019-07-07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn Limited reported 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 125 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset invested 1.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Iberiabank Corporation owns 24,893 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd holds 19,567 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 308,500 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 40,231 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd holds 20,696 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital reported 6,774 shares stake. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability owns 2,505 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 2,724 shares. Sather Fin Gru Inc reported 174,158 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 54,385 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 9. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, March 22.