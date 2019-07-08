Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Exelon (EXC) Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Position by $662,712 as Share Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 642,397 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 204.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 1.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 15,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 20,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Mngmt Lp has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 26,005 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 451,624 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 228,528 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Shelton invested in 0.08% or 979 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc owns 13,634 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 100 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 35,085 are held by Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Consulate Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc owns 5,129 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares to 459,301 shares, valued at $208.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Invest Mngmt owns 43,760 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.51% or 1.16 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 598,251 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt reported 76,976 shares. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs accumulated 2.7% or 1.59 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 773,960 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt holds 0.74% or 104,746 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp invested in 0.37% or 79,544 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 3.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,231 are owned by Amer Research Mngmt. Howe Rusling holds 0.08% or 8,505 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Llc reported 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 2.26M shares. Stonebridge Advsr Llc has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares to 28,110 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 2,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Business Investment Rebounds in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Server Market Decelerates in Q1: DELL, HPE & Others in Sight – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.