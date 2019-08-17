Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Cae (CAE) Stake by $523,336; Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shares Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 287,245 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.12M, up from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 442,116 shares traded or 84.48% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 30 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Limited invested in 2.91% or 3.11 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 99,071 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 119,294 shares. Uss Management Ltd has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 2.04 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 91,081 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 10,003 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.03% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 520 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 222,317 shares. Fil Limited has 0.07% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 1.95 million shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 46,039 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.