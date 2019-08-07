Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Cae (CAE) Stake By $523,336; Pds Biotechnology (PDSB) SI Increased By 18.13%

Pds Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) had an increase of 18.13% in short interest. PDSB’s SI was 134,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.13% from 114,200 shares previously. With 149,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Pds Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s short sellers to cover PDSB’s short positions. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 11,221 shares traded. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has declined 65.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.29% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Cae Inc (CAE) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd acquired 23,788 shares as Cae Inc (CAE)’s stock rose 16.16%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 6.01 million shares with $133.12 million value, up from 5.99 million last quarter. Cae Inc now has $7.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 201,709 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company has market cap of $33.50 million. It develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. It has a 55.3 P/E ratio. The firm lead product candidate is PDS0101, an immunotherapeutic for the treatment of cancer.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 500,000 shares to 2.13 million valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 120,982 shares and now owns 459,301 shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

