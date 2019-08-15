Uss Investment Management LTD Holds Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Allen Investment Management Has Boosted Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 811,521 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 119,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 4.71M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.97 million shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $42.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,564 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 23,537 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 5,114 shares. Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 781,265 shares. Amer National Tx has invested 0.62% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Barclays Public Lc holds 0.06% or 2.14M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,878 shares stake. Carroll has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 20,670 shares stake. Boltwood Cap Management owns 7,200 shares. Sq Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2.95M shares. Catalyst Advsr Lc invested in 54,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 430,021 were accumulated by Torray Limited Company.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $39.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

