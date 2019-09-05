Uss Investment Management LTD Holds Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI); Ashmore Group Plc Holds Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15M, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 245,060 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54 million, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 1.61M shares traded or 95.81% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0.02% or 1,417 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 348,217 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 4,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0.11% or 509,295 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 242,420 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0.03% or 3.84M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 505,500 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 3,827 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,550 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 1.58M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 1,408 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 2.54M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6,844 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $39.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RCI Acquires Alliance Reservations Network to Accelerate Growth through New Travel Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,464 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.