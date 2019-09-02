Uss Investment Management LTD Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Increased Its Position in Global Pmts (GPN) by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 1.59 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diligent Limited Liability has 0.99% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.97M are held by Uss Invest Limited. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 272,847 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 5,719 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 15,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 856,971 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,355 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company accumulated 17,581 shares. Mitchell Capital Management owns 29,243 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 94,930 are held by Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 23,346 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Company has invested 1.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.63M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $248.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 569,355 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.05% or 73,388 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.13% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 421,840 are owned by Axiom Invsts Lc De. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,244 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Principal Incorporated reported 239,183 shares stake. Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,534 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 1,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd holds 1,836 shares. Jlb Assocs Inc reported 96,200 shares stake. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,142 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,766 shares to 36,502 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 14,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).