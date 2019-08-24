Uss Investment Management LTD Holding in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Raised by $18.33 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed Its Position in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $850,752 as Stock Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 3.60M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: PROPOSALS ON MINES CODE DELIVERED TO MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – Vedanta turns to AngloGold for new chief executive; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 460,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 475,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 3.87M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Joint Venture Term Sheet Signed on Lakanfla & Tabakorole Gold Projects in Mali – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Altus Strategies Plc: Joint Venture Term Sheet Signed on Lakanfla & Tabakorole Gold Projects in Mali – Junior Mining Network” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,301 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xcel Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy (DTE) to Promote MIGreenPower Program on Aug 14 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 11,045 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd holds 18,817 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 618 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 1,670 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 2,065 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 853,436 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co, a New York-based fund reported 169,500 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 73,359 shares. National Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cordasco Networks reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 34,211 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Kentucky Retirement reported 22,482 shares stake.